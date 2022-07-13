RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Business & Finance » Delta, Fastenal fall; Twitter,…

Delta, Fastenal fall; Twitter, Devon Energy rise

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.39 to $29.70.

The airline’s second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Alphabet Inc., down $53.34 to $2,227.07.

Google is reportedly slowing hiring for the rest of the year.

Twitter Inc., up $2.69 to $36.75.

The social media company is suing Elon Musk to force him to complete his $44 billion buyout.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc., down 2 cents to $11.10.

Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed sale to Frontier Airlines.

Netflix Inc., up $2.11 to $176.56.

The video streaming service is reportedly trying to amend programming deals to allow for content with ads.

IronSource Ltd., up $1.05 to $3.28

Unity Software is buying the software company in an all-stock deal.

Fastenal Co., down $3.22 to $46.77.

The distributor of bolts, screws and other construction materials reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.

Devon Energy Corp., up 66 cents to $52.59.

Energy stocks gained ground as oil prices ticked higher.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up