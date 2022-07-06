RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Business & Finance » DC’s Summer Restaurant Week…

DC’s Summer Restaurant Week dates set

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 8:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced plans to host Summer Restaurant Week from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21.

Unlike previous pandemic-era summer and winter restaurant weeks, it will refocus on in-person dining, but keep certain factors that diners have grown used to over the last two years, including to-go options at some participating restaurants.

RAMW’s restaurant weeks usually have more than 200 restaurants participating throughout the D.C. metro area.

The current list is not complete, with restaurants still in the sign-up process.

Among those on board so far are several 2022 RAMMY Awards finalists, including Annabelle, Baan Siam, Blend 111, Bindaas Cleveland Park and Foggy Bottom, Bresca, China Chilcano, Convivial, Cranes, Dauphine’s La Bis, La Cote d’Or Cafe, Mintwood Place, Moderna, Nama, Slate Wine Bar, Rasika West End and Sababa.

Tickets are $25 per person for multicourse brunch and lunch menus, $40 and $55 per person for multicourse dinner menus. Many restaurants will also add cocktail pairings.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Restaurant Week include Events DC, OpenTable, Pepco and NBC Washington/Telemundo.

Information about this summer’s restaurant week is available online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up