DC’s Summer Restaurant Week dates set

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced plans to host its Summer Restaurant Week from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21.

Unlike previous pandemic-era summer and winter restaurant weeks, it will refocus on in-person dining, but keep certain factors that diners have grown used to over the last two years, including to-go options at some participating restaurants.

RAMW’s restaurant weeks usually have more than 200 restaurants participating throughout the D.C. metro area.

The current list is not complete, with restaurants still in the sign-up process.

Among those on board so far are several 2022 RAMMY Awards finalists, including Annabelle, Baan Siam, Blend 111, Bindaas Cleveland Park and Foggy Bottom, Bresca, China Chilcano, Convivial, Cranes, Dauphine’s La Bis, La Cote d’Or Cafe, Mintwood Place, Moderna, Nama, Slate Wine Bar, Rasika West End and Sababa.

Tickets are $25 per person for multicourse brunch and lunch menus, $40 and $55 per person for multicourse dinner menus. Many restaurants will also add cocktail pairings.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Restaurant Week include Events DC, OpenTable, Pepco and NBC Washington/Telemundo.

Information about this summer’s restaurant week is available online.