RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Business & Finance » DC-area homebuyer assistance programs…

DC-area homebuyer assistance programs you probably didn’t know about

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 5, 2022, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mortgage rates are rising, and so are home prices, pricing more potential buyers out of the market. But there are some little-known buyer assistance programs beyond the traditional bank mortgage that requires an out-of-pocket down payments.

And in addition to nationally available programs, there are several offered locally.

The Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors has just launched a free, downloadable guide to home financing for buyers called “Home Financing 101: GCAAR’s Guide to Financing Opportunities in D.C. and Maryland.”

“Nothing is more local than real estate. And in the D.C. area we actually have three different states and a myriad of different counties, that all offer different programs, protections and incentives,” said GCAAR president Harrison Beacher.

Many offer home purchase loans, and assistance with down payments and closing costs.

“In Washington, D.C., in addition to the Home Purchase Assistance Program, there is also D.C. Open Doors which is another one that can support buyers that are cash sensitive but have a higher threshold for monthly payments,” Beacher said.

D.C. also has home buyer incentives under an Inclusionary Zoning Program. Montgomery County has several, including House Keys 4 Employees that assists county employees, the Maryland Mortgage Program SmartBuy, the Mortgage Program Flex, and a Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit sales program.

Some cities such as Gaithersburg and Takoma Park have their own home buyer assistance programs.

The GCAAR guide also lists Maryland state programs, and many nationally-available buyer assistance programs from Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, FHA, the Veterans Benefits Administration.

“The new guide should be a useful tool for new homebuyers, as it explores financing options and programs first-time homebuyers may not be aware of,” said GCAAR CEO Edward Krauze. “Using this guide, buyers can find a solid roadmap to begin the home buying process.”

Not all programs available are confined to just first-time homebuyers.

The guide is brand new, launched in late June as part of “Home Ownership Month,” and it is evolving with details on more programs.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: FDIC’s Stephen Haselhorst on building ZT from scratch

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up