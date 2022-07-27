Cloudforce triples space at National Harbor, a tech win for Prince George’s Co.

Cloud computing consulting firm Cloudforce, which specializes in the Microsoft cloud operating ecosystem, has tripled its office space at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The company now occupies 15,000 square feet and an entire top floor at 120 Waterfront St. As the building’s largest tenant, the expansion comes with naming rights.

The additional space will accommodate up to 200 employees on a hybrid schedule. While not a huge job win for Prince George’s County, it is a technology clout win for the county in a region where Northern Virginia is the dominant and preferred location for technology firms.

The new lease commits the company to Prince George’s County for the next five years. The company said that in the past year, one-third of its new hires were Prince George’s County residents and it will continue to hire locally.

Cloudforce is one of the largest tenants at Peterson Cos.’ National Harbor.

“Locating our headquarters in National Harbor was a strategic decision that has proven vital to our continued growth and success,” said Husein Sharaf, president and chief technology officer at Cloudforce.

“The team at Peterson Companies has been incredibly supportive and accommodating of Cloudforce from our early startup days, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in Prince George’s County alongside them.”

Cloudforce, known in the industry as the “Swiss Army knife” of the Microsoft Cloud, employs experts in Azure and Microsoft 365. Its services include everything from ground-up migration and optimization, to cloud services and ransomware rescue.

National Harbor now has almost 600,000 square feet of Class A office space, half of which is in its Waterfront District. It has eight hotels, 40 restaurants and 160 retail stores.

So far in 2022, Peterson Cos. has signed leases on more than 40,000 square feet of new restaurant and retail space.

National Harbor draws close to 20 million visitors annually.