Trippy Tacos graduates from food truck to Silver Spring restaurant

Trippy Tacos, whose food truck first hit the streets in the D.C. area three years ago, opens its first brick-and-mortar location on July 8 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Trippy Tacos, whose food truck first hit the streets in the D.C. area three years ago, opens its first brick-and-mortar location on July 8 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Everybody who visits both July 8 and July 9 gets a free taco.

It’s a big move for its young founder and chef Chris Robles, a 26-year-old who learned his technique for making tacos in South Central Los Angeles.

Robles, whose tortillas are made from scratch, calls his spin on al pastor L.A. inspired.

He also says the Trippy Tacos truck isn’t being retired, but the Silver Spring restaurant, at 12134 Georgia Ave., may not be the last.

“This is the first-ever restaurant location of Trippy Tacos, and we have plans to expand in the DMV,” Robles said.

In addition to tacos, the menu includes quesadillas, nachos, multis, tortas and burritos. The Silver Spring restaurant will also have a bigger menu than the truck, and serve breakfast.

The menu items sell for $3 to $13.50.

The Trippy Tacos truck isn’t being retired. It still makes its rounds on D.C.-area streets, and does catering and private events.