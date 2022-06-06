RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis | U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch
Spirit Airlines, Sunrun rise; Twitter, Anaplan fall

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 4:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.46 to $22.20.

JetBlue raised its buyout offer for the airline, days after rival Frontier upped its own bid for Spirit.

Sunrun Inc., up $1.59 to $28.37.

Solar power companies rose after President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures to boost crucial supplies to the sector.

Science Applications International Corp., up $6.07 to $94.17.

The information technology company beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., up 51 cents to $18.96.

The hotel and resort owner gave investors an encouraging financial update as demand improves.

Twitter Inc., down 60 cents to $39.56.

Elon Musk threatened to abandon his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.

Amazon.com Inc., up $2.44 to $124.79.

The internet retail giant executed a 20-for-1 stock split.

Anaplan Inc., down $2.48 to $63.32.

Private equity company Thoma Bravo lowered its buyout offer for the software developer.

Q2 Holdings Inc., down $8.68 to $44.49.

The provider of online banking software reportedly halted its sale process after receiving disappointing offers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

