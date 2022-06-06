Spirit Airlines, Sunrun rise; Twitter, Anaplan fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.46 to $22.20.
JetBlue raised its buyout offer for the airline, days after rival Frontier upped its own bid for Spirit.
Sunrun Inc., up $1.59 to $28.37.
Solar power companies rose after President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures to boost crucial supplies to the sector.
Science Applications International Corp., up $6.07 to $94.17.
The information technology company beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., up 51 cents to $18.96.
The hotel and resort owner gave investors an encouraging financial update as demand improves.
Twitter Inc., down 60 cents to $39.56.
Elon Musk threatened to abandon his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media company.
Amazon.com Inc., up $2.44 to $124.79.
The internet retail giant executed a 20-for-1 stock split.
Anaplan Inc., down $2.48 to $63.32.
Private equity company Thoma Bravo lowered its buyout offer for the software developer.
Q2 Holdings Inc., down $8.68 to $44.49.
The provider of online banking software reportedly halted its sale process after receiving disappointing offers.
