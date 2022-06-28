FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Sheetz to drop gas prices through end of Independence Day travel

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 11:07 AM

Sheetz is cutting gas costs across all of its locations well below the national and local averages to help drivers get through Independence Day travel.

“Effective immediately, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will help reduce pain at the pump for consumers by reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85,” the company said in a news release.

The discounted rate will last until the evening of July 5.

The announcement comes as the national average cost of gas in the region rises above $4.50 in all local jurisdictions, according to AAA.

Sheetz, a gas and convenience store chain, has over 500 locations across the mid-Atlantic states — Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.

Gas prices have been surging since April 2020 and have continued surging since Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in sanctions from the United States and its allies.

WTOP’s Jeff Clabaugh contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

