Giant Food uses grant to add EV delivery trucks

Giant received a grant from the Clean Fuels Incentive Program managed by the Maryland Energy Administration to acquire the step side delivery vans. The trucks can cover 105 miles on a single charge from Giant’s Hanover, Maryland, distribution warehouse.

The trucks were purchased from Foster City, California-based Motive Power Systems, which produces medium duty all-electric trucks and buses. They have the same capacity for grocery deliveries as Giant’s other trucks.

Giant estimates over the lifetime of the two vehicles, they will eliminate the use of more than 210,000 gallons of gas.

Giant Food said it plans to transition more of its delivery fleet to all-electric over the next several years.

“We are excited to bring these vehicles into our Giant Delivers fleet and kick off the transition to all-electric delivery,” said Joe Urban, vice president of distribution operations at Giant Food.

Giant Food has a total of 128 delivery vehicles based in Hanover.

Giant Food is the largest retail grocer in the D.C. region, with about 100 stores accounting for 19% of metro area grocery sales.