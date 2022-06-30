FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Business & Finance » DOJ sues to block…

DOJ sues to block Booz Allen’s EverWatch acquisition

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 30, 2022, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit to block Booz Allen Hamilton’s planned acquisition of Reston, Virginia-based government cybersecurity contractor EverWatch.

The DOJ contends the acquisition would eliminate competition between the only two competitors for a critical national security support service.

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen, the largest government IT contractor in the D.C. region, announced plans to acquire EverWatch in March for an undisclosed sum. The merger would expand Booz Allen’s national cybersecurity work for software development and analytics, and its workforce with the highest security clearances.

Booz Allen and EverWatch are the only competing bidders for an NSA contract for signals intelligence, a surveillance-gathering method of intercepting communications.

The DOJ’s complaint said the merger would immediately reduce each companies’ incentive to bid aggressively, and would substantially lessen competition.

“Booz Allen’s agreement to acquire EverWatch imperils competition in a market that is vital to our national security,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s antitrust division. “Both the acquisition agreement and the underlying transaction violate federal antitrust laws.”

EverWatch is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital. It was founded in 2017. At the time of the acquisition announcement, Booz Allen said it expected the acquisition to close by the end of June.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

IRS backlog metrics 'don't translate' into workforce efforts, commissioner says

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up