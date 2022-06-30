FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » Business & Finance » Crewless robotic Mayflower ship…

Crewless robotic Mayflower ship nears Plymouth Rock

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower is set to land near Plymouth Rock.

The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline Thursday, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic voyage from England.

Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) trimaran didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board.

The ship’s first attempt to cross the Atlantic in 2021 was beset with technical problems, forcing it to return to its home port of Plymouth, England.

It set off from the English coast again in April but mechanical difficulties forced it to divert twice: first to Portugal’s Azores islands and then to Canada. On Monday, it departed Halifax, Nova Scotia bound for Plymouth Harbor in Massachusetts, where it’s scheduled to dock later Thursday near a replica of the original Mayflower that brought the Pilgrims to America.

Nonprofit marine research organization ProMare worked with IBM to build the ship and has been using it to collect data about whales, microplastics pollution and for other scientific research. Small autonomous experimental vessels have crossed the Atlantic before but researchers describe it as the first ship of its size to do so.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Tech News

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

IRS commissioner: 'History will be very polite' to agency's pandemic response

TSP board increases call center staff, but still ‘nowhere near where we need to be’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up