FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.19 to $111.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.89 to $117.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 10 cents to $3.94 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $4.20 a gallon. July natural gas rose 5 cents to $6.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.60 to $1,821.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 36 cents to $20.81 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.30 Japanese yen from 135.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.0523 from $1.0584.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA considers how to interconnect systems for new buildings

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up