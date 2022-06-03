RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2 to $118.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.11 to $119.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents to $4.25 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $4.28 a gallon. July natural gas rose 3 cents to $8.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $21.20 to $1,850.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 37 cents to $21.91 an ounce and July copper fell 8 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.85 Japanese yen from 129.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0720 from $1.0739.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

