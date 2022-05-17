Ting Internet begins installing fiber in Alexandria

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Ting Internet will begin installing its fiber network in the City of Alexandria this summer.

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Ting Internet, chosen by the City of Alexandria earlier this year for a municipal Internet service franchise, will begin installing its fiber network in Alexandria this summer.

It expects the network to reach more than 90,000 residential and business addresses across Alexandria.

Ting will compete with Comcast for broadband service in Alexandria, as well as Verizon, which is upgrading its Fios network.

Ting, a division of Toronto-based internet infrastructure company Tucows Inc., installed its first fiber network in Charlottesville in 2015. It is now available in 14 markets, including Culver City, Virginia, and Westminster, Maryland.

Ting will offer a digital equity and inclusion program that was developed with the City of Alexandria to provide fiber internet access to selected affordable housing units at no cost to residents.

Earlier this month, Ting announced plans for state-of-the-art e-sports gaming facilities at Charlottesville High School and Monticello High School in Charlottesville for the schools’ e-sports teams.