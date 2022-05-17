RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Ting Internet begins installing fiber in Alexandria

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 17, 2022, 9:52 AM

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Ting Internet, chosen by the City of Alexandria earlier this year for a municipal Internet service franchise, will begin installing its fiber network in Alexandria this summer.

It expects the network to reach more than 90,000 residential and business addresses across Alexandria.

Ting Internet announces that it will provide Alexandria’s first city-wide fiber internet service. Pictured here is Tim Herzog, director of regional construction for Ting Internet. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)

Ting will compete with Comcast for broadband service in Alexandria, as well as Verizon, which is upgrading its Fios network.

Ting, a division of Toronto-based internet infrastructure company Tucows Inc., installed its first fiber network in Charlottesville in 2015. It is now available in 14 markets, including Culver City, Virginia, and Westminster, Maryland.

Ting will offer a digital equity and inclusion program that was developed with the City of Alexandria to provide fiber internet access to selected affordable housing units at no cost to residents.

Earlier this month, Ting announced plans for state-of-the-art e-sports gaming facilities at Charlottesville High School and Monticello High School in Charlottesville for the schools’ e-sports teams.

Jeff Clabaugh

