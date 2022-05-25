RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Taxpayers can now track past 2 years’ refunds with updated IRS feature

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 25, 2022, 5:39 PM

How much did you get back from the Internal Revenue Service for your 2019, 2020 and 2021 returns?

There’s now no need to wonder, thanks to an updated feature on the IRS’ “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

You can track the status of a refund for the current tax year as well as for the two previous years, a news release from the IRS said.

You’ll need to know your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN); your filing status; and the expected refund amount from the original filed tax return.

If you’re looking for the most recent tax information (2021), you can check it using the “Where’s My Refund?” 24 hours after filing electronically; three to four days after filing electronically for 2019 or 2020; and four weeks after mailing a return.

And if you requested an extension, the IRS says you don’t need to wait until the Oct. 17 deadline to file your taxes.

“We process returns on a first-in basis, so the sooner the better,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The “Where’s My Refund?” tool was developed in 2002 and was used by taxpayers more than 776 million times in 2021.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

