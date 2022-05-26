RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Southwest, JetBlue boost forecasts on strong travel demand

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 12:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Airline stocks rallied Thursday after Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said revenue from summer travel will be stronger than previously expected as travel bounces back after two years of the pandemic.

The comments, which the airlines made in regulatory filings, point to their ability to charge higher fares and still fill their planes because of strong demand from travelers.

Southwest said second-quarter revenue will rise by between 12% and 15% compared with 2019 because of accelerating bookings for summer travel. The Dallas-based airline previously predicted a gain of 8% to 12%.

Southwest expects to hit that revenue target even though its passenger-carrying capacity will be about 7% lower than before the pandemic.

JetBlue said it continues to expect record revenue this summer, with second-quarter sales rising 16% or more — matching or beating the top of its previously forecast range for the period.

Helane Becker, an analyst with banking firm Cowen, said the JetBlue announcement points to continued confidence in the airline’s ability to pass through higher jet fuel costs and overcome disruptions that led to many flight cancellations in April.

Still, Becker said, the upbeat forecast will only slightly trim JetBlue’s expected loss in the second quarter. She raised her forecast of profit at Southwest.

Shares of Southwest rose 6% and JetBlue gained 5% in midday trading. Shares of competitors Delta, American, United and Alaska also rose by between 5% and 7%.

