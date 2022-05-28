RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
Soon you’ll be able to buy solar panels at IKEA

Zoe Sottile, CNN

May 28, 2022, 3:02 AM

Starting this fall, shoppers will be able to buy solar panels at Ikea, alongside the Swedish retailer’s flat-pack furniture and famous meatballs.

The new project, according to a news release, is a collaboration between Ikea’s US branch and SunPower, a California-based company that sells and installs solar power products, including solar panels.

The line of home solar products, called “Home Solar,” will be available to members of IKEA’s customer loyalty program, according to the release. The products will allow customers “to generate and store their own renewable energy and live more sustainably.”

Shoppers can expect to see the Home Solar line in some California Ikea stores starting this fall, according to the release.

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the U.S. and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA US, in the release.

“The launch of Home Solar with IKEA will allow more people to take greater control of their energy needs, and our goal is to offer the clean energy service at additional IKEA locations in the future,” he said.

The introduction of solar products is Ikea’s latest eco-friendly initiative. Earlier this year, the company announced it would buy back used Ikea furniture from customers in an effort to be more sustainable.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

