Report faults Amtrak purchase of Wilmington office building

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 12:22 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A report by Amtrak’s inspector general found that the train service’s $41 million purchase of an office building in Delaware has failed to provide savings that were projected.

Amtrak estimated it would save close to $50 million by consolidating operations in the Wilmington building it purchased two ears ago. But a report filed by Amtrak’s Office of Inspector General found those savings haven’t materialized.

Dispatching and police communications can’t be consolidated in the building because it lacks a large generator necessary to provide emergency power.

In addition, information-technology workers have been unwilling to transfer to the city. Amtrak now estimates it won’t need as much space in the building as originally thought.

