Ralph Lauren gift to expand Georgetown cancer care for underserved

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 8:46 AM

The Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of several cancer centers that will share a $25 million gift from the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation to address cancer care in underserved communities.

As part of the gift, Georgetown’s Capital Breast Care Center in Southeast D.C. will be renamed the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention and will expand beyond breast cancer detection and treatment to colorectal, lung and prostate cancers. Georgetown said those are three of the most common types of cancer that disproportionately affect people in the D.C. area.

The Capital Breast Care Center is located at 1000 New Jersey Ave. SE.

Georgetown did not disclose the size of its share of the $25 million, five-year gift.

The fashion designer has a long-standing partnership with Georgetown’s Lombardi Cancer Center.

In 1989, Lauren cofounded the Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research at Lombardi after a close friend, then-Washington Post fashion editor Nina Hyde, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“For over 30 years, Mr. Lauren’s pioneering vision to fight cancer through the Nina Hyde Center at Georgetown Lombardi has led to remarkable progress in breast cancer research and care. This newly expanded collaboration will strengthen our ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable and underserved members of our community,” said Louis Weiner, MD, director of the Lombardi cancer center and director of MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute.

Memorial Sloan Kettering will also receive part of the gift to expand cancer care in Harlem, New York, as will Conquer Cancer, the philanthropic arm of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

