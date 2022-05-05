New Dupont Circle farmers market debuts Thursday

A second weekly Dupont Circle Farmers market debuts Thursday afternoon, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

The Thursday Dupont Circle Farmers Market is a smaller version of its year-round Sunday farmers market. Both are operated by D.C.-based nonprofit FRESHFARM, which runs two-dozen farmers markets in the region.

The market is located in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW, and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October, with roughly 15 farmers and producers.

The Dupont Circle farmers market is marking its 25th anniversary this year and the Sunday version also expanded. Last month, it added a block or so of Massachusetts Avenue between 20th Street and Dupont Circle to make room for additional vendor space and add more room for shoppers.

The Sunday market has more than 50 vendors.

FRESHFARM’s network of farmers markets is the largest in the Mid-Atlantic and third-largest in the country. It launched the Dupont Circle Farmers Market on July 4, 1997, with 15 farmers.