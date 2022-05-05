RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Business & Finance » New Dupont Circle farmers…

New Dupont Circle farmers market debuts Thursday

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A second weekly Dupont Circle Farmers market debuts Thursday afternoon, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto.

The Thursday Dupont Circle Farmers Market is a smaller version of its year-round Sunday farmers market. Both are operated by D.C.-based nonprofit FRESHFARM, which runs two-dozen farmers markets in the region.

The Dupont Circle Farmers Market runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October. (Courtesy Courtesy Dupont Circle Business Improvement District)

The market is located in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW, and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through October, with roughly 15 farmers and producers.

The Dupont Circle farmers market is marking its 25th anniversary this year and the Sunday version also expanded. Last month, it added a block or so of Massachusetts Avenue between 20th Street and Dupont Circle to make room for additional vendor space and add more room for shoppers.

The Sunday market has more than 50 vendors.

FRESHFARM’s network of farmers markets is the largest in the Mid-Atlantic and third-largest in the country. It launched the Dupont Circle Farmers Market on July 4, 1997, with 15 farmers.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up