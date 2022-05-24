RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
New $59 bus service from DC to Jersey Shore

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 10:17 AM

Intercity travel company OurBus launches a new bus route from D.C. to the southern Jersey Shore, the first direct bus service from D.C. to five New Jersey beach towns.

Fares start at $59 each way.

The route departs D.C. five days a week, Thursday through Monday, and the buses pick up passengers from multiple locations in D.C., including the Stadium Armory Metro.

Buses departing D.C. terminate at Galloway, New Jersey. Passengers then switch to an SUV or Sprinter van to Absecon, Margate or Ventnor City, or take a shuttle bus to Ocean City or Wildwood.

It is roughly a 4 1/2-hour trip

OurBus operates a similar service from Manhattan to those Jersey Shore destinations.

“Residents of the D.C. area have been waiting for a clean, fast and economical way to travel to their favorite beach towns in the southern Garden State. OurBus offers them a new, customer-friendly option,” said CEO Numaan Akram.

OurBus provides free bottled water, free Wi-Fi and USB ports at each seat. The charter-style motor coaches are contracted with independent coach services.

New York City-based OurBus, founded in 2016, provides intercity services to more than 100 markets. It operates two dozen routes from D.C., including Philadelphia, Richmond, Newark and Atlantic City.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

