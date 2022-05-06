Middleburg hosts a citywide job fair

The Town of Middleburg will host a citywide career fair May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Center on W. Washington Street.

Middleburg, Virginia, is a nice place to visit, but you could work there too.

The Town of Middleburg will host a citywide career fair May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Center on W. Washington Street, with dozens of businesses participating. Those include everything from inns and restaurants, to galleries, breweries, wineries, retailers and others.

Job openings are both part-time and full-time, and some also have volunteer opportunities.

The career fair has been organized by Visit Middleburg, Loudoun Workforce Resource Center and Loudoun Economic Development.

Those interested in attending the career fair are asked to register online.

The Town of Middleburg lists 234 registered businesses. That’s a lot of businesses for a town that has an official population of only about 800 residents.