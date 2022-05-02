RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 4:19 PM

A late rally in big technology stocks erased an afternoon slump on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes moderately higher.

The uneven start to May followed a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

Facebook’s parent company and chipmaker Nvidia each rose more than 5%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.45 points, or 0.6%, to 4,155.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.29 points, or 0.3%, to 33,061.50.

The Nasdaq rose 201.38 points, or 1.6%, to 12,536.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.81 points, or 1%, to 1,882.91.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 610.80 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is down 3,276.80 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,108.95 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.40 points, or 16.1%.

