RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » Business & Finance » DC ed-tech company wants…

DC ed-tech company wants student financial literacy learning to start younger

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Including financial education in public schools is gaining traction, with 12 states, including Virginia, now requiring financial literacy courses as a part of high school graduation.

D.C.-based EverFi is on a mission to make that universal.

EverFi, a for-profit company, provides digital education courses and teacher training to K-12 schools free of charge, through partnerships with corporations and foundations, and it believes teaching kids about money should begin even earlier than high school.

“Students want to learn about money. They want to learn about pocketbook issues that are going to affect them as they go off to college or enter the workforce,” said Ray Martinez, president and co-founder of EverFi. “Students at the age of 13 go through what is called financial socialization, starting to develop their norms and values in their relationships with money.”

Financial literacy courses need to be age-appropriate. EverFi’s digital courses are geared to begin in elementary school.

“For 6th grade students, they create an avatar and go through six different modules. Everything from understanding needs versus wants, how you save and how you budget. For a senior in high school, we cover everything from student loans to how you invest your money, and they even get to practice filing their taxes,” Martinez said.

While teaching kids about money should also be something that is done at home, Martinez believes these conversations are not happening around the dinner table. They can be uncomfortable conversations for parents to have with their children. Also, the questions kids have these days may be beyond mom and dad’s knowledge.

“What you have playing out today is that the financial services system moving so fast. Everything from buy now, pay later, to peer-to-peer payments, all the way over to crypto education. I was recently in Puerto Rico working with a hundred seniors, and the number one question they had was about crypto,” Martinez said.

In addition to for-profit ed-tech companies like EverFi, several nonprofits have stood up financial literacy opportunities for youth, including Operation Hope, NextGen Personal Finance, and Junior Achievement.

Since its founding in 2008, EverFi’s educational content has reached more than 45 million students globally. Its corporate foundation sponsors include Truist, Fifth Third Bank, Zelle, MassMutual Foundation, Principal Financial and UBS.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Latest News | Local News | Tech News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

Federal CIO Martorana says agencies adjusting to TMF 2.0 model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up