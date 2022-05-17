RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 3:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.80 to $112.40 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.31 to $111.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 8 cents to $3.94 a gallon. June heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.80 a gallon. June natural gas rose 34 cents to $8.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $4.90 to $1,818.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 20 cents to $21.75 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar rose to 129.42 Japanese yen from 129.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0543 from $1.0436.

