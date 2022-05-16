RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 3:13 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.71 to $114.20 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.69 to $114.24 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $4.02 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.91 a gallon. June natural gas rose 30 cents to $7.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $5.80 to $1,814 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 55 cents to $21.55 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.19 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.12 Japanese yen from 129.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.0436 from $1.0406.

