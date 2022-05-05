RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 45 cents to $108.26 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 76 cents to $110.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.66 a gallon. June heating oil fell 16 cents to $4.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $6.90 to $1,875.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $22.44 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.40 Japanese yen from 128.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0519 from $1.0613.

