Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 3:49 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.76 to $102.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.61 to $104.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $3.50 a gallon. June heating oil fell 12 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June natural gas rose 47 cents to $7.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7 to $1,870.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.67 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.18 Japanese yen from 130.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0525 from $1.0493.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

