Clark Construction expansion plans include new McLean office

Bethesda-based Clark Construction, one of the oldest builders in the nation, has announced Mid-Atlantic expansion plans that include new offices in McLean, Virginia, and doubling its office space in Baltimore.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction, one of the oldest builders in the nation, has announced Mid-Atlantic expansion plans that include new offices in McLean, Virginia, and doubling its office space in Baltimore.

Clark will take 128,000 square feet of office space at 7900 Westpark Drive in McLean. It will serve as a collaborative hub for Clark’s infrastructure, building and asset solutions teams, as well as many of its corporate departments. It will move into the space this fall, and will be Clark’s third location in Virginia.

It has a total of six offices currently in the Mid-Atlantic.

Clark will also double its office space at Stadium Square in downtown Baltimore and maintain its headquarters space in Bethesda.

“Continuing to serve the region and harnessing the wealth of opportunities and talent that spans from Baltimore to Richmond requires a network of strategic locations,” chief executive Robby Moser said.

Clark Construction was founded in 1906 and has completed more than 1,000 projects in the Mid-Atlantic. Some notable projects in the last two decades have included Nationals Park, the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters and the National Museum of African American History.

Its current projects include serving as the general contractor for JBG Smith’s Amazon HQ2 campuses in National Landing.

Clark had $6.3 billion in 2021 revenue.