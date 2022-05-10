RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Home » Business & Finance » Clark Construction expansion plans…

Clark Construction expansion plans include new McLean office

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction, one of the oldest builders in the nation, has announced Mid-Atlantic expansion plans that include new offices in McLean, Virginia, and doubling its office space in Baltimore.

Clark will take 128,000 square feet of office space at 7900 Westpark Drive in McLean. It will serve as a collaborative hub for Clark’s infrastructure, building and asset solutions teams, as well as many of its corporate departments. It will move into the space this fall, and will be Clark’s third location in Virginia.

Clark Construction’s expansion plans include new offices in McLean, Virginia, and doubling its office space in Baltimore. (Courtesy Clark Construction)

It has a total of six offices currently in the Mid-Atlantic.

Clark will also double its office space at Stadium Square in downtown Baltimore and maintain its headquarters space in Bethesda.

“Continuing to serve the region and harnessing the wealth of opportunities and talent that spans from Baltimore to Richmond requires a network of strategic locations,” chief executive Robby Moser said.

Clark Construction was founded in 1906 and has completed more than 1,000 projects in the Mid-Atlantic. Some notable projects in the last two decades have included Nationals Park, the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters and the National Museum of African American History.

Its current projects include serving as the general contractor for JBG Smith’s Amazon HQ2 campuses in National Landing.

Clark had $6.3 billion in 2021 revenue.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Former deputy federal CIO Roat leaned on her relationships to achieve results

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up