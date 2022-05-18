RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Capital One resets return-to-office date, but embraces hybrid work

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 1:04 PM

Tysons-based Capital One — which has almost 10,000 employees at its headquarters and elsewhere in the D.C. area — has once again set a return-to-the-office date, but remains committed to a fully hybrid schedule for its employees.

Capital One will now fully reopen all of its U.S. office locations to all employees on Sept. 6, although it said the company will continue monitoring any new developments with COVID-19. Health checks will continue to be required for employees without proof of vaccination.

According to a memo to employees from Capital One’s chief executive, Richard Fairbank, all U.S. offices will have a hybrid approach that includes Mondays and Fridays as enterprise-wide virtual work days, and fully open offices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. In-office attendance will not be mandatory on specific days or over specific periods, but employees are encouraged to spend meaningful time in the office.

It will continue to support fully remote options with senior executive approval.

“We are calling this our initial hybrid approach for a reason. We are an adaptive company. As we move into hybrid this fall, we will listen and learn about how this initial approach works for our associates, teams and customers, and we will make appropriate adjustments,” Fairbank’s memo said.

Capital One had most recently planned its hybrid office return in November, before postponing due to the omicron spike. Last June, it delayed the return until September.

Last year, Capital One cited an internal survey that found 96% of its employees wanted to incorporate virtual work into their regular schedules. The company has 52,000 employees globally.

This most recent hybrid office return applies to U.S. operations.

