National Building Museum gets a pastry shop, with a Japanese twist

Popular Cleveland Park bakery SakuSaku Flakerie is opening a cafe in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall.

SakuSaku is a French bakery with a Japanese twist, inspired by the owner’s Japanese heritage. Its menu includes croissants, kouign amann cakes, quiches and coffees.

The Building Museum has not had a cafe since it reopened in April 2021.

The cafe is owned by Yuri and Jason Oberbilling. Yuri grew up in Kobe, Japan and is in charge of the Japanese-influenced recipes. Jason manages the business and marketing.

“SakuSaku is a Japanese word describing what it sounds like to bite into a fresh, flaky pastry,” said Jason. ”I look forward to sharing our food with audiences at the Museum and invite our followers to discover the Museum’s inspiring Great Hall and engaging exhibitions.”

The Cleveland Park location of SakuSaku is run out of the Italian restaurant Trattoria Al Volo. Eater DC has called it Cleveland Park’s new go-to bakery.