Twitter, Hertz rise; Starbucks, Alnylam fall

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 4:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $2.26 to $23.38.

The rental car company plans to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish electric car maker Polestar over the next five years.

Twitter Inc., up $10.66 to $49.97.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

Roku Inc., up $9.03 to $134.59.

The video streaming company reached a multi-year extension of its distribution deal with Amazon.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $7.30 to $117.50.

China plans to loosen some regulations regarding full audits of companies that have shares listed in overseas markets.

Starbucks Corp., down $3.40 to $88.09.

The coffee chain suspended its stock buyback program.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $7.52 to $161.77.

The biopharmaceutical company faces a delay in U.S. regulatory review of a potential rare disease treatment.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $4 to $229.71

Major shareholder the Sands family is proposing to eliminate the wine, liquor and beer company’s dual class share structure.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 6 cents to $50.90.

The copper and gold mining company slipped as metal prices remain volatile.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

