HP, Lamb Weston rise; JD.com, AvalonBay fall

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

HP Inc., up $5.15 to $40.06.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.2 billion stake in the personal computer and printer maker.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $23.30 to $608.09.

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging sales gains during March.

JD.com Inc., down $1.98 to $57.09.

The Chinese e-commerce company’s founder Richard Liu has left his position as CEO.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $4.82 to $65.26

The frozen foods supplier reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.

AvalonBay Communities Inc., down $5.61 to $249.34.

Investors were disappointed with the apartment building owner’s pricing of a public stock offering of 2 million shares.

CDK Global Inc., up $5.50 to $54.49.

Brookfield Business Partners is buying the technology and marketing services provider for about $8.3 billion.

Capital One Financial Corp., up 3 cents to $129.31.

The bank’s board approved an additional $5 billion in stock buybacks.

Pfizer Inc., up $2.29 to $55.16.

The drug and vaccine developer is buying biopharmaceutical company ReViral for up to $525 million.

