How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 4:24 PM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks rallied following a weak start.

Retailers and health care companies also made solid gains. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign of confidence about economic growth.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 70.52 points, or 1.6%, to 4,462.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 499.51 points, or 1.5%, to 34,911.20.

The Nasdaq rose 287.30 points, or 2.2%, to 13,619.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.63 points, or 2%, to 2,030.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 69.62 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 459.97 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 268.58 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.79 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 303.97 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,427.10 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,025.31 points, or 12.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 214.55 points, or 9.6%.

