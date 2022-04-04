RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 4:18 PM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday with help from big technology and communications stocks.

Twitter soared following a big investment in the company from Tesla’s Elon Musk. The gains in technology companies helped offset weakness in other parts of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.78 points, or 0.8%, to 4,582.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.61 points, or 0.3%, to 34,921.88.

The Nasdaq rose 271.05 points, or 1.9%, to 14,532.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.33 points, or 0.2%, to 2,095.44.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 183.54 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is down 1,416.42 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,112.42 points, or 7.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 149.87 points, or 6.7%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

