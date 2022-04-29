RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed major indexes lower on Friday, leaving them with steep losses for April.

The S&P 500 notched its worst month since the beginning of the pandemic and the Nasdaq had its biggest monthly loss since 2008.

Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 155.57 points, or 3.6%, to 4,131.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 939.18 points, or 2.8%, to 32,977.21.

The Nasdaq fell 536.89 points, or 4.2%, to 12,334.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 53.84 points, or 2.8%, to 1,864.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 139.85 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is down 834.19 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 504.65 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 76.56 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 634.25 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is down 3,361.09 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,310.33 points, or 21.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 381.21 points, or 17%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up