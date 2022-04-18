RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
DC still has highest unemployment rate, despite strong job growth

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 10:37 AM

When compared to states, the District had the highest unemployment rate in March, at 6%, though that was down from 6.1% in February, and 6.6% a year earlier.

As of March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports D.C. had an annual job growth rate of 4.8%, among the largest year-over-year gains compared to states. In the past year, the District added about 35,000 jobs.

Maryland’s unemployment rate in March was 4.6%, down from 5% in February and 5.7% a year earlier. Maryland’s annual job growth rate was 3.1%, gaining about 82,000 jobs in the past year.

Virginia’s March unemployment rate was 3%, down from 3.2% in February and 4.5% a year earlier. Virginia’s annual job growth rate in March was 2.8%, with roughly 109,000 more jobs than March 2021.

The National unemployment rate in March was 3.6%. All unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted.

All 50 states and D.C. had lower unemployment rates than a year earlier.

Nebraska and Utah tied for the lowest state unemployment rates in March, at 2%. After D.C., New Mexico had the highest unemployment rate at 5.3%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly unemployment states and changes in civilian labor force numbers online.

