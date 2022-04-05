RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.32 to $101.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $89 cents to $106.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $3.16 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May natural gas rose 32 cents $6.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $6.50 to $1,927.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $24.53 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.61 Japanese yen from 122.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0905 from $1.0971.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

Republicans want to know the cost of inflation on 2023 Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up