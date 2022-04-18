RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Business & Finance » Bethesda Bagels is closing…

Bethesda Bagels is closing its Dupont Circle store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Bethesda Bagels opened its Dupont Circle location in 2011. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Family-owned Bethesda Bagels is closing its Dupont Circle location — not for lack of business, as evidenced by the long morning lines, but because of its lease.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to come to an agreement with our landlord to extend our lease. Our family is extremely thankful for your support over the last decade plus,” Bethesda Bagels said in a Facebook post.

The last day for the Dupont Circle location will be Sunday, April 24. The company said it is moving most of that store’s employees to other locations.

Bethesda Bagels opened the Dupont Circle location, at 1718 Connecticut Ave. NW, in late 2011, replacing a former Johnny Rockets restaurant.

Bethesda Bagels, which opened its first shop in Bethesda 40 years ago, has two locations in Bethesda, as well as shops in Rockville, Maryland; Rosslyn, Virginia; and the Navy Yard in D.C.

Owners Steve and Fran Fleishman came up with the idea for Bethesda Bagels during a trip to D.C. in the early 1980s, when a friend told them that D.C.’s bagel scene was sorely lacking. The two convinced a New York bagel maker to let them apprentice in his shop before and after their jobs in New York to prepare for their D.C. venture.

The first Bethesda location opened in 1982.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up