Bethesda Bagels is closing its Dupont Circle store

Family-owned Bethesda Bagels is closing its Dupont Circle location -- not for lack of business, but because of its lease.

Family-owned Bethesda Bagels is closing its Dupont Circle location — not for lack of business, as evidenced by the long morning lines, but because of its lease.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to come to an agreement with our landlord to extend our lease. Our family is extremely thankful for your support over the last decade plus,” Bethesda Bagels said in a Facebook post.

The last day for the Dupont Circle location will be Sunday, April 24. The company said it is moving most of that store’s employees to other locations.

Bethesda Bagels opened the Dupont Circle location, at 1718 Connecticut Ave. NW, in late 2011, replacing a former Johnny Rockets restaurant.

Bethesda Bagels, which opened its first shop in Bethesda 40 years ago, has two locations in Bethesda, as well as shops in Rockville, Maryland; Rosslyn, Virginia; and the Navy Yard in D.C.

Owners Steve and Fran Fleishman came up with the idea for Bethesda Bagels during a trip to D.C. in the early 1980s, when a friend told them that D.C.’s bagel scene was sorely lacking. The two convinced a New York bagel maker to let them apprentice in his shop before and after their jobs in New York to prepare for their D.C. venture.

The first Bethesda location opened in 1982.