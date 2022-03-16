Virginia approves Dominion Energy solar expansion

Once in operation, Dominion said, the new projects will provide nearly 1,000 megawatts of solar electricity, or enough to power about 250,000 homes at peak output.

Dominion Energy’s push for renewable energy has received another boost, with the Virginia State Corporation Commission this week approving a significant expansion of solar and energy storage projects.

The expansion includes 15 Dominion Energy projects, as well as power purchase agreements with 24 other projects owned by third-party operators.

According to Dominion, construction of its additional projects will support nearly 4,200 jobs and be completed this year and in 2023.

Dominion has committed to 3,000 megawatts of new solar and wind energy running or in development by the end of 2022. In 2019, it announced its largest solar power facility in Fort Powhatan, in Virginia’s Prince George County, which became operational in 2021.

Dominion owns the fourth-largest solar fleet among utilities in the nation.

The commonwealth itself is among Dominion’s renewable customers, which provides renewable energy to cover 30% of the electricity use by state agencies and institutions.