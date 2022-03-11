US Tennis plans big facility for Loudoun County

The U.S. Tennis Association's Mid-Atlantic division hopes to develop the largest tennis facility of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic in Loudoun County.

The nonprofit U.S. Tennis Association’s Mid-Atlantic division hopes to develop the largest tennis facility of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The project, in collaboration with Loudoun County Economic Development, Visit Loudoun and the County Board of Supervisors, would include 20 outdoor tennis courts, 16 indoor tennis courts, and 8 pickleball courts.

Plans for the 190,000-square-foot facility would support daily tennis programs, match play, and USTA leagues, as well as national-level tennis events and other community activities.

It would house USTA Mid-Atlantic’s headquarters too.

USTA has not announced the exact location for the tennis camp, other than to say it would be built along the Dulles Greenway, near Leesburg. More details about the location are expected next week.

It expects the $42 million facility to open in 2025.

Loudoun County estimates the campus would generate $8.5 million in economic impact annually. USTA Mid-Atlantic would receive a $250,000 incentive from Loudoun Economic Development for the project.

“We have been working with the USTA MAS [United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section] team for years to bring this concept to reality, and today every step of that journey was rewarded with a great project that all Loudouners can be proud of,” said Loudoun Economic Development executive director Buddy Rizer.

The County Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority will have a vote on final approval of the incentives package on March 15. Construction of the campus is subject to a pending rezoning application as well.

If approved, USTA Mid-Atlantic will immediately begin a fundraising campaign and solicit for corporate sponsors for the project.

USTA Mid-Atlantic has 28,000 adult and youth members.

A rendering of the planned USTA facility is below.