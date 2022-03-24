Uber, Ollie’s rise; KB Home, Steelcase fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.64 to $34.70.
The company is partnering with Curb, a ride-hailing app for licensed taxi and for-hire rides.
KB Home, down $1.65 to $34.38.
The homebuilder’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $2.39 to $43.06.
The retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts.
Oxford Industries Inc., up $9.28 to $91.91.
The owner of Tommy Bahama and other clothing lines reported strong earnings and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Nikola Corp., up 52 cents to $9.66.
The electric truck maker gave investors an encouraging operations update and forecast.
Steelcase Inc., down 74 cents to $11.21.
The office furniture maker gave Wall Street a disappointing earnings forecast.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.64 to $51.45.
The gold mining company gained ground along with gold prices.
Spotify Technology SA, up 69 cents to $149.26.
Google is reportedly allowing the music-streaming service operator to use its own payment system in its Android app.
