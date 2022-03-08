Tysons cybersecurity company Easy Dynamics expanding with dozens of jobs

Tysons-based Easy Dynamics Corp., a cybersecurity and cloud computing company with federal government contracts, will invest $100,000 to expand its operations and create 61 new jobs.

The company said those jobs include software engineers, business analysts, project managers and other business support roles.

“Northern Virginia is home to the second-largest cybersecurity workforce in the U.S., and the state’s attractive business climate make the area a fantastic location for technology companies of all sizes,” said Easy Dynamics Corp. CEO Poupak Afshar.

Easy Dynamics was founded in 2006. Its contracts and subcontracts include multiple General Services Administration projects, the U.S. Navy, the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.

The company is one of the first in Virginia to join Break Through Tech’s Sprintership program, a partnership with George Mason University and the University of Maryland College Park. Its goal is to propel more young women into technology through corporate guidance and mentorship.

For its expansion in Tysons, Easy Dynamics will receive support from the Fairfax County-funded talent initiative, and incentives through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program.