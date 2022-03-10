TJ Maxx is relocating its Waldorf store this month

Discount retailer T.J. Maxx will open a new store at The Shops at Waldorf Center on March 17, relocating from its existing store at Waldorf Market Place.

The Shops at Waldorf Center is located at 3030 Festival Way. The new, 24,500-square-foot T.J. Maxx replaces what was formerly a Babies R Us store.

As part of its opening, T.J. Max will donate $10,000 to Charles County Children’s Aid Society, and says they will support other causes, including Save the Children, Autism Speaks and Joslin Diabetes Center with annual in-store fundraising campaigns.

Madison Marquette’s Shops at Waldorf Center is located at one of the busiest intersections in Southern Maryland, at Route 301 and Route 228. The 498,000-square-foot open air shopping center has 45 retail stores and restaurants.

Last fall, it launched Pop-Up & Grow, turning vacant space into an ongoing weekend retail hall with up to 100 vendors.