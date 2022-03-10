RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » TJ Maxx is relocating…

TJ Maxx is relocating its Waldorf store this month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Discount retailer T.J. Maxx will open a new store at The Shops at Waldorf Center on March 17, relocating from its existing store at Waldorf Market Place.

The Shops at Waldorf Center is located at 3030 Festival Way. The new, 24,500-square-foot T.J. Maxx replaces what was formerly a Babies R Us store.

SHOPS AT WALDORF CENTER
The Shops at Waldorf Center. (Photo Madison Marquette)

As part of its opening, T.J. Max will donate $10,000 to Charles County Children’s Aid Society, and says they will support other causes, including Save the Children, Autism Speaks and Joslin Diabetes Center with annual in-store fundraising campaigns.

Madison Marquette’s Shops at Waldorf Center is located at one of the busiest intersections in Southern Maryland, at Route 301 and Route 228. The 498,000-square-foot open air shopping center has 45 retail stores and restaurants.

Last fall, it launched Pop-Up & Grow, turning vacant space into an ongoing weekend retail hall with up to 100 vendors.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up