RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Business & Finance » Planning to quit? How…

Planning to quit? How much notice will you give?

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than 4 million Americans have quit their jobs every month for the last six months, presumably to take another one or on confidence they will find one.

In December, Virginia ranked second among states for the quit rate, at 3.3% of employed residents. That’s behind only Alaska, at 5.5%, according to the Labor Department.

When it comes to quitting, there is a certain professional courtesy that is expected. But, it is no longer always the case.

“Most people don’t give two weeks’ notice anymore. They don’t have to do that, but it is a professional courtesy. Actually, a lot of people — nearly half — gave one weeks’ notice or less,” said Jamie Seale, a data analyst at national real estate agent-to-consumer brokerage Clever Real Estate, which surveyed about 1,000 U.S. adults who have quit their job in the last year.

Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said they gave the standard two weeks’ notice, but 10% said they left right after resigning, and 13% said they ghosted the company.

“They just left without telling anyone — and didn’t respond to any attempts by their employer to try to communicate with them,” Seale said.

There are all sorts of reasons gainfully employed Americans quit a job, and the pandemic has added new wrinkles.

But the top reason for quitting isn’t because of pay or wanting the freedom to work from home. It is because of a toxic work environment, which was cited by 31% as the reason why they quit.

“A toxic work culture is an environment in the workplace that is characterized by discrimination, verbal abuse, sexual harassment and poor work-life boundaries,” Seale said.

A toxic work environment also includes cutthroat competition between employees and poor communication between managers and their staffs.

It is not confined to office settings. Consumer-facing roles have the highest rates of attrition, partly caused by rude customer behavior that has sometimes spiraled into screaming and physical aggression.

A toxic work culture was cited by 31% of those surveyed as why they quit, topping the list.

Changing career goals was second, at 30%, followed by burnout, at 29%, and lower pay and bad benefits, at 28%.

Of recent quitters, 80% say their employer did make a counter offer to keep them, but they still decided to leave. In fact, the survey found 53% who left for another job in the last year took a pay cut to find better working conditions or more job satisfaction.

Clever Real Estate’s entire survey of recent job quitters is online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up