CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Business & Finance » NYC’s Maman bakery, with…

NYC’s Maman bakery, with one of Oprah’s favorite cookies, plans 3 DC-area locations

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York City bakery and cafe Maman, the bakery with the nutty chocolate chip cookies that were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, will expand to the D.C. market with three planned locations.

Maman’s first location in the area will open in Bethesda, Maryland, at Bethesda Row, though no firm opening date has been set, other than sometime this spring or summer.

It will open two locations in D.C., at Union Market and in Georgetown, with no specific opening dates announced.

Maman’s nutty chocolate chip cookies are an Oprah favorite. (Courtesy Maman’s)

Maman, French for “mother,” is described by co-founders Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte as a Provencal-inspired cafe. Its cafes typically have vintage windows and antique furniture to feel like the South of France.

Maman’s first cafe opened in New York City’s Soho in 2014. It now has nine locations throughout New York City, as well as Montreal and Toronto.

In addition to pastries and coffee, its stores sell quiches, sandwiches, tartines, omelets, salads and weekend brunch dishes.

No hours were announced for the Bethesda Row location, but its other locations are open seven days a week through late afternoon.

Maman also sells its pastries nationwide online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up