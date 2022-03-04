NYC’s Maman bakery, with one of Oprah’s favorite cookies, plans 3 DC-area locations

New York City bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is expanding to the D.C. market with three planned locations.

Maman’s first location in the area will open in Bethesda, Maryland, at Bethesda Row, though no firm opening date has been set, other than sometime this spring or summer.

It will open two locations in D.C., at Union Market and in Georgetown, with no specific opening dates announced.

Maman, French for “mother,” is described by co-founders Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte as a Provencal-inspired cafe. Its cafes typically have vintage windows and antique furniture to feel like the South of France.

Maman’s first cafe opened in New York City’s Soho in 2014. It now has nine locations throughout New York City, as well as Montreal and Toronto.

In addition to pastries and coffee, its stores sell quiches, sandwiches, tartines, omelets, salads and weekend brunch dishes.

No hours were announced for the Bethesda Row location, but its other locations are open seven days a week through late afternoon.

Maman also sells its pastries nationwide online.