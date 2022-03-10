New York developer brings social-living apartment concept to The Yards

Co-living apartment community Urby will add one of its socially-centered apartment communities to Phase 2 of The Yards development in Southeast D.C.

Urby, which has similar communities in the New York City metro area, will occupy a Brookfield Properties Building with 467 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Like other Urby locations, it will take the amenity-rich trend a step further.

The co-living concept includes features designed to bring building residents together more socially.

The Yards building will have community-centric features such as a coworking space, an on-site cafe, large courtyard and 20,000 square feet of retail.

Urby communities generally feature community events, happy hours and fitness classes for residents.

There also will be an on-site gym and rooftop pool.

Urby’s developer David Barry is a principal at Ironstate Development Co. Urby is described as providing “unique resident experiences that are enhanced by the careful curation of innovative, elevated amenities and social spaces and experiential programming.”

The Yards Urby is expected to open in November 2024. It will be located at Yards Pace and N Street in Southeast.

“We love the pulse and energy of this waterfront destination stemming from the mix of shopping, dining and year-round activation. It’s an ideal setting for Urby’s vibe and commitment to community connection,” Barry said.

Barry has been involved in the development of properties such as the Standard East Village in New York, Chiltern Firehouse in London, W Hotel in Hoboken and a number of residential projects in the New York City area.

There are currently four Urby properties. They are located in New York City; Jersey City; Harrison, New Jersey; and Stamford, Connecticut. There are plans for others in New Jersey’s Newark and Journal Square communities and in Dallas.

When Brookfield Properties completes Phase 2, The Yards will grow to as many as 3,400 residences, 400,000 square feet of retail, dining and services and 1.8 million square feet of office space within 48 waterfront acres in the Navy Yard district.