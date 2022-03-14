Job seekers place higher priority on remote work, survey finds

As we return more and more to normalcy from the pandemic, not everything at work is going back to normal.

The mindset of the majority of employees has changed. Many aren’t happy with the way things were at work before the pandemic.

Since 2020, they’ve gotten used to a remote or hybrid work environment, something that has become a new workplace priority to 55% of workers, according to Bankrate’s February 2022 Job Seeker Survey.

Women placed a higher priority on flexible and remote work hours over men.

The survey also found 52% place a priority on higher pay at work, with 55% of workers feeling currently underpaid compared to their peers.

When broken down by race, 60% of Black employees, 56% of white employees and 49% of Hispanic employees said they have felt underpaid.

When it comes to age groups, those less concerned with being unfairly compensated were Generation Zers, with only 45% feeling underpaid, compared to Generation Xers (54%), millennials (57%) and baby boomers (62%)

The next work priority was job security, something on the mind of 34% of Americans.

Instead of going back to how it used to be, they want a new normal, even if that means going elsewhere to get it.

In a new Bankrate survey, 51% of Americans reported being very likely or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months.

Over the past year, 35% of workers said they already asked for changes to their current role and 33% found a new job.

The survey was based on responses from nearly 2,500 adults, 1,416 of which were either employed or searching for a job.