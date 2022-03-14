RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
Job seekers place higher priority on remote work, survey finds

Michelle Murillo

March 14, 2022

Bankrate conducted a survey asking workers their opinion on a variety of topics, including whether they had asked for a hybrid work schedule, if they feel underpaid and what job seekers are prioritizing in their search.

Courtesy Bankrate
As we return more and more to normalcy from the pandemic, not everything at work is going back to normal.

The mindset of the majority of employees has changed. Many aren’t happy with the way things were at work before the pandemic.

Since 2020, they’ve gotten used to a remote or hybrid work environment, something that has become a new workplace priority to 55% of workers, according to Bankrate’s February 2022 Job Seeker Survey.

Women placed a higher priority on flexible and remote work hours over men.

The survey also found 52% place a priority on higher pay at work, with 55% of workers feeling currently underpaid compared to their peers.

When broken down by race, 60% of Black employees, 56% of white employees and 49% of Hispanic employees said they have felt underpaid.

When it comes to age groups, those less concerned with being unfairly compensated were Generation Zers, with only 45% feeling underpaid, compared to Generation Xers (54%), millennials (57%) and baby boomers (62%)

The next work priority was job security, something on the mind of 34% of Americans.

Instead of going back to how it used to be, they want a new normal, even if that means going elsewhere to get it.

In a new Bankrate survey, 51% of Americans reported being very likely or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months.

Over the past year, 35% of workers said they already asked for changes to their current role and 33% found a new job.

The survey was based on responses from nearly 2,500 adults, 1,416 of which were either employed or searching for a job.

Michelle Murillo

Michelle Murillo has been a part of the WTOP family since 2014. She started her career in Central Florida before working in radio in New York City and Philadelphia.

