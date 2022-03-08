Google to buy Reston’s Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Reston-based cybersecurity company Mandiant will be acquired by Google for $5.4 billion. When the acquisition closes, Mandiant, the company that uncovered the SolarWinds cyberattack, will become part of Google’s cloud computing division.

Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Mandiant will be acquired by Google for $5.4 billion.

Mandiant, founded in 2004, has about 2,300 employees, including more than 600 consultants and more than 300 intelligence analysts responding to thousands of security breaches a year.

When the acquisition closes, the publicly-traded Mandiant will become part of Google’s cloud computing division.

Google said it expects to complete the acquisition later this year. The acquisition still needs stockholder and regulatory approvals.

Mandiant’s services include malware protection systems and network threat prevention for web, email and file security.

Mandiant had $483 million in revenue in 2021, a 21% annual increase.

“There has never been a more critical time in cybersecurity. Since our founding, Mandiant’s mission has been to combat cyber attacks and protect our customers from the latest threats,” said Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia. “To that end, we are thrilled to be joining forces with Google Cloud.”

Among Mandiant’s recent high profile cyberattack investigations is the December 2020 SolarWinds supply chain attack, the largest ever on the U.S. government.

Last year, it assisted Colonial Pipeline in responding to a ransomware attack.

The company recently created a task force to track the escalating crisis in Ukraine.