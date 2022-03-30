RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Final residential building at The Wharf is named for its architecture

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 8:43 AM

Hoffman-Madison Development has announced the name of the final apartment building to be part of Southwest D.C.’s The Wharf neighborhood.

The Tides is a nod to the building’s unusual architecture, with a geometric design that steps backward and forward, like the movement of tides.

The Tides at The Wharf has been named for its unusual architecture. (Courtesy Hoffman-Madison Waterfront)

Leasing begins this spring with move-ins starting this summer.

The Tides is a 12-story, 239,000-square-foot building on the waterfront. The building has 255 residences and a variety of floor plans from studios to two-bedroom units. It is also the only apartment building at The Wharf with waterfront terraces, and 73 of the units have private outdoor spaces.

There are also three penthouses with private terraces.

Rental rates have not been published yet.

“With a tiered, geometric facade inspired by the water’s ebb and flow, The Tides’ unique design allows for striking views of he Potomac and a diverse mix of residences,” said Michelle Giannini, executive Vice President with Hoffman-Madison.

The building was designed by New York architecture firm ODA. It also has a public outdoor terrace and conference room for residents’ use.

The 13,000-square-feet of ground level retail includes the restaurant bartaco, spelled with a small B, and The Goddard School early childhood education center.

Several other restaurants are opening soon at The Wharf, including Philippe by Philippe Chow, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Lucky Buns, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and Kilwin’s Chocolates & Ice Cream.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

