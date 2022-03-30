Final residential building at The Wharf is named for its architecture

Hoffman-Madison Development has announced the name of the final apartment building to be part of Southwest D.C.’s The Wharf neighborhood.

Hoffman-Madison Development has announced the name of the final apartment building to be part of Southwest D.C.’s The Wharf neighborhood.

The Tides is a nod to the building’s unusual architecture, with a geometric design that steps backward and forward, like the movement of tides.

Leasing begins this spring with move-ins starting this summer.

The Tides is a 12-story, 239,000-square-foot building on the waterfront. The building has 255 residences and a variety of floor plans from studios to two-bedroom units. It is also the only apartment building at The Wharf with waterfront terraces, and 73 of the units have private outdoor spaces.

There are also three penthouses with private terraces.

Rental rates have not been published yet.

“With a tiered, geometric facade inspired by the water’s ebb and flow, The Tides’ unique design allows for striking views of he Potomac and a diverse mix of residences,” said Michelle Giannini, executive Vice President with Hoffman-Madison.

The building was designed by New York architecture firm ODA. It also has a public outdoor terrace and conference room for residents’ use.

The 13,000-square-feet of ground level retail includes the restaurant bartaco, spelled with a small B, and The Goddard School early childhood education center.

Several other restaurants are opening soon at The Wharf, including Philippe by Philippe Chow, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Lucky Buns, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and Kilwin’s Chocolates & Ice Cream.