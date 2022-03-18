RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
FedEx, US Steel fall; Moderna, Tesla rise

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 4:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., down $9.07 to $218.91.

The package delivery company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

GameStop Corp., up $3.09 to $90.79.

The video game retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.59 to $32.96.

The steelmaker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast.

Moderna Inc., up $10.67 to $178.93.

The drug developer asked U.S. regulators to authorize a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

Bank of America Corp., down 13 cents to $42.90.

Bond yields slipped and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down 21 cents to $52.30.

The bank expects a loss of $100 million in revenue during the quarter because of its pullback from business in Russia.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $2.09 to $312.51.

The photovoltaic products maker priced a stock offering at a discount to its previous closing price.

Tesla Inc., up $33.79 to $905.39.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly restarted production at its Shanghai plant after a two-day halt.

